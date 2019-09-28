Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 16 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for as many as 16 districts of Odisha between 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Balasore, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur and Deogarh.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts between 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

The weatherman has also cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.