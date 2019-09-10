Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 15 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 15 Odisha districts between 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kandhamal Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with intense spells of rainfall likely to occur at some places over these districts between 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

Besides, dangerous thunderstorm and lightning alert has been issued for Bijatola, Saraskana, Bangiriposhi and Bisoi blocks of Mayurbhanj district within 6.43 PM.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.