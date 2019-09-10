Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 15 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm & rainfall alert
18

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 15 Odisha districts between 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kandhamal Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts.

Related Posts

Stolen truck recovered in Deogarh, three held

Woman found hanging in Jharsuguda village

Hefty traffic penalties reduces by 50% in Gujarat

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with intense spells of rainfall likely to occur at some places over these districts between 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

Besides, dangerous thunderstorm and lightning alert has been issued for Bijatola, Saraskana, Bangiriposhi and Bisoi blocks of Mayurbhanj district within 6.43 PM.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Stolen truck recovered in Deogarh, three held

Woman found hanging in Jharsuguda village

Hefty traffic penalties reduces by 50% in Gujarat

1 of 6,694