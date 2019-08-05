Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for 15 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall warning for 15 districts of Odisha till 8.30 pm today.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with spells of rainfall likely to continue at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

“Besides, moderate thundershower/lightning and rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Gajapati, Ganjam and Nayagarh between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm today,” the bulletin added.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.