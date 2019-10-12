Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 14 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm & rainfall alert
14

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued a thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 14 Odisha districts between 4 PM to 6 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Khurda, and Cuttack districts.

Related Posts

Loophole In Mo Sarkar: Police Personnel Providing Manual…

Rare Albino snake rescued in Bhadrak

Neglected by Centre, Deogarh Kendriya Vidyalaya Yet to Get…

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4 PM to 6 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Loophole In Mo Sarkar: Police Personnel Providing Manual…

Rare Albino snake rescued in Bhadrak

Neglected by Centre, Deogarh Kendriya Vidyalaya Yet to Get…

1 of 7,105