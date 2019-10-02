Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 13 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm & rainfall alert
23

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 13 districts of Odisha between 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Malkangiri and Keonjhar.

Related Posts

Rahul leads Congress padyatra to Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

Jharsuguda BJD vice president held for misbehaving with cops

Pak drones case to be probed by NIA

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts between 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Rahul leads Congress padyatra to Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

Jharsuguda BJD vice president held for misbehaving with cops

Pak drones case to be probed by NIA

1 of 6,989