Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 12 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 12 districts of Odisha till 9:30 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Gajapati, Gajam, Rayagada, Maurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore districts.

“Latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rainfall is likely to occur over these districts between 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.