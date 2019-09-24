Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 12 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 12 Odisha districts between 10 AM and 1.30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Ganjam and Puri districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 10 AM and 1.30 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.