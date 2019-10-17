Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 11 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for ⁬11 districts of Odisha till 5.30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda(including Bhubaneswar), Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, and Bhadrak districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

