Thunderstorm, rainfall alert 15 districts including twin city

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 15 districts of Odisha till 6.30 pm today.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khurda Including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Koraput and Rayagada between 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm,” IMD said in the latest bulletin.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Bolangir and Kandhamal between 3 pm and 6 pm,” the bulletin added.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.