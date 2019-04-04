Thunderstorm, lightning warning issued for 4 Odisha dists

Thunderstorm, lightning warning issued for 4 Odisha dists
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for four districts of Odisha till 6.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts.

“Latest satellite and Doppler radar image indicate that thunderstorm with lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm,” the Met office said in a release today.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

