Thunderstorm, lightning warning for two Odisha districts

By pragativadinewsservice
Met predicts thunderstorm, lightning for two Odisha districts
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for two districts of Odisha till 6.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

“Latest satellite image indicates that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind with light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2.50 pm and 6.30 pm,” the Met office said in a release.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

