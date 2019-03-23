Thunderstorm, lightning warning for three Odisha districts

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and lightning warning
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for three districts of Odisha till 6.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Gajapati, Ganjam and Khurda districts.

“Latest satellite image indicates that thunderstorm with lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2.30 pm and 6. 30 pm,” the Met office said in a release.

The Met office said dangerous thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in Buguda and Polasara blocks of Ganjam within 3.43 PM today.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
