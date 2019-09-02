Thunderstorm, Lightning Alert For Twelve Districts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thundershower and lightning alert for 12 Odisha districts till 1:30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur districts.

“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and spells of rain likely to occur over the twelve districts till 1:30 PM,” a bulletin of the Met Centre said.

The weatherman has also cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.