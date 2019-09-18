Thunderstorm, lightning alert for nine districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for nine districts of Odisha between 2 PM to 4 PM today.

The districts for which alert have been issued are Bargarh, Boudh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

“Thunderstorm and lightning with spells of heavy rainfall is also likely in one or two places of these districts between 2 pm to 4 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.