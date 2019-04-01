Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 8 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for eight districts of Odisha till 10.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts.

“Latest satellite image indicates that thunderstorm with lightning and light rain likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm,” the Met office said in a release today.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.