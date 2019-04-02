Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 4 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for four districts of Odisha till 8 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati and Puri district.

“Latest satellite image indicates that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 KMPH at one or two places and light to moderate rain likely to occur over some parts of these districts between 4.30 pm and 8 pm,” the Met office said in a release today.

Besides, dangerous thunderstorm and lightning alert have been issued for Hinjilicut, Kukudakhandi, Purusottampur, Kabisurya Nagar, Aska, Seragada, Khallikote and Chatrapur blocks of Ganjam district within 6.20 PM today.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.