Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 20 dists of Odisha

Thunderstorm
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 20 districts of Odisha till 7.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsugura, Deogarh, Baragarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapara, Sonepur and Bolangir

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over these districts between 4:30 pm and 7.30 pm today,” a statement of the Met office said.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

