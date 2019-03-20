Thunderstorm & Lightning Alert For 19 Odisha Dists Till 8.30 pm

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for 19 districts of Odisha till 8.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda (Including Bhubaneswar), Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Cuttack (Including Cuttack City), Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Balasore districts.

“Latest satellite imageries indicate that moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm, the Met office said, in a release.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.