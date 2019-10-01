Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 19 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here today issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 19 districts of Odisha till 7:30 pm.

The districts for which alert have been issued are Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada, Sonepur and Sundargarh districts.

“Latest doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and spells of rain likely to occur over the nineteen districts till 7:30 pm,” a bulletin of the Met Centre said.

The weatherman has also cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.