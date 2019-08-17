Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 14 more Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 14 districts of Odisha till 7.30 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over these districts between 4.30 pm and 7.30 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.