By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 14 more districts
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for 14 more districts in Odisha till 9 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Khurda and Cuttack districts.

Latest Doppler weather radar and satellite imageries indicate that thunders squall with lightning and light rainfall with gusty surface wind speed 50-60 KMPH likely to occur at one two places over four districts between 6 pm and 9 pm today, the Met office said in a release.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning and light rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over 10 districts between 6 pm and 9 pm today, the release added.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

