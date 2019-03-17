Thunderstorm, lightning alert for 10 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 10 districts of Odisha till 7.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.

Latest satellite image indicates that thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph with lightning and an intense spell of rain is very likely to occur in some parts of these districts.

Besides, rain and thunderstorm with lighting and gusty surface reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at some places over the districts between 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm today, the Met office said in the latest bulletin.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning will occur in Barkote and nearby areas of Deogarh, Palhara and nearby areas of Angul, Banspal-Keonjhar-Telkoi-Ghatgaon-Anandpur-Saharpada-nearby areas of Keonjhar and Karanjia-Thakurmunda areas of Mayurbhanj district by 06.30 pm today.

Moreover, thunderstorm with lightning will occur in Titlagarh-Kantabanji-Patnagarh-Bolangir areas of Bolangir district by 06.45 pm today.