Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall alert for 18 districts of Odisha

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
rainfall alert
16

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 18 districts of Odisha till 6.45 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bolangir, Nuapada districts.

Related Posts

Preparations in final stage for Nuakhai fest in Western…

Indian team to wear black armbands to pay tribute to Arun…

1745 VHND sessions held in Puri to create health awareness…

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3.45 pm and 6.45 pm today,” IMD said in the latest bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Preparations in final stage for Nuakhai fest in Western…

Indian team to wear black armbands to pay tribute to Arun…

1745 VHND sessions held in Puri to create health awareness…

1 of 5,096