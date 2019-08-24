Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall alert for 18 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 18 districts of Odisha till 6.45 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bolangir, Nuapada districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with one or two spells of intense rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3.45 pm and 6.45 pm today,” IMD said in the latest bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.