Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall alert for 17 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert for 17 districts of Odisha till 8 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sundargarh, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with a few spells of intense rainfall likely to continue at a few places over these districts between 5 pm and 8 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.