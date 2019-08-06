Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall alert for 17 Odisha districts

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
heavy rainfall alert
18

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert for 17 districts of Odisha till 8 pm today.

The alert has been issued for Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Sundargarh, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal districts.

Related Posts

BJD MP recalls Biju Babu’s heroics in saving Srinagar,…

A Draconian Repeal

Massive rock slides onto railway tracks in Koraput

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with a few spells of intense rainfall likely to continue at a few places over these districts between 5 pm and 8 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.