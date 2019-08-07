Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall alert for 13 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 13 Odisha districts till 10 am today.

The alert has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, “Moderate thundershower and lightning with a few spells of intense rainfall likely to continue at a few places over these districts between 7 am to 10 am today.”

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha – West Bengal coasts is likely to trigger heavy rain across Odisha.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during 6th and 7th August 2019.