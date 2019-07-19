Thunderstorm and rainfall warning for 8 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for eight districts of Odisha between 2:15 PM and 5:15 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, and Nayagarh districts.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2:15 PM and 5:15 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.