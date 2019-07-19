Thunderstorm and rainfall warning for 8 Odisha dists

State at LargeHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall warning
0

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for eight districts of Odisha between 2:15 PM and 5:15 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, and Nayagarh districts.

Related Posts

Patkura Polls: BJD moves CEO citing booth-capturing…

PM Modi is the most-admired Indian of 2019: Survey

Breaking stereotypes! Daughters trio performs father’s…

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2:15 PM and 5:15 PM today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.