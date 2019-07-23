Thunderstorm and rainfall warning for 6 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall warning
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall warning for six Odisha districts today.

The alert has been sounded for Sonepur, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Raygada and Gajapati districts.

” Thunderstorm with lightning & light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over Sonepur, Boudh, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts between 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

In another bulleting the IMD issued thunderstorm with lightning & light to moderate rainfall for Raygada and Gajapati districts between  4:30 PM and 7:30 PM

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

