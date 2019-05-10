Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for three Odisha districts

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
41

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for three districts of Odisha till 5.45 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Malkangiri, Rayagada and Koraput districts.

Related Posts

EVM vandalisation case: BJP’s Sorada MLA candidate…

Indian diaspora should contribute to development agenda:…

Naveen congratulates chess prodigy Swayam Mishra for…

“Latest satellite imagery indicates that moderate thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph & lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these three districts between 2.45 pm and 5.45 pm,” the Met office said in the latest bulletin.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.