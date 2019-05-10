Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for three Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for three districts of Odisha till 5.45 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Malkangiri, Rayagada and Koraput districts.

“Latest satellite imagery indicates that moderate thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph & lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these three districts between 2.45 pm and 5.45 pm,” the Met office said in the latest bulletin.