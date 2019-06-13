Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 9 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for nine Odisha districts till 5:15 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Balasore districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning & light rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2:15 pm and 5:15 pm,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

