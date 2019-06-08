Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 9 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for nine Odisha districts till 2 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm and moderate rainfall with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 2 PM,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.