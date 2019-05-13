Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 7 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for seven districts of Odisha till 7:30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kalahandi districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and light rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

Besides, dangerous thunderstorm and lightning alert have been issued for Kosagumuda block of Nabarangpur district and Kotpad block of Koraput district within 4:11 PM today.

pragativadinewsservice
