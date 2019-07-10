Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 7 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for seven districts of Odisha till 5 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Jajpur and Kandhamal districts.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4 PM and 5 PM,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.