Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 6 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for six districts of Odisha till 10:30 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Jajpur, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda and Cuttack districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and light rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 7:30 pm and 10:30 PM,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

