Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 8 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for eight Odisha districts till 12:00 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Khurda districts along with the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm and moderate rainfall with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 12:00 PM,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.