Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 5 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha till 7 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Kandhamal districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4 pm and 7 pm,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.