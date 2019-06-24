Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 5 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for five Odisha districts till 7:30 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm/lightning & moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.