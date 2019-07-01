Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 21 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 21 Odisha districts till 6 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak , Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh And Khurda districts.

” Moderate thunderstorm/lightning & moderate to intense rainfall likely to continue at a few places over the districts between 2 PM and 6 PM,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

