Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 20 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 20 Odisha districts between 2 PM to 5 PM today.

The alert has been issued for Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, inclduning Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar districts.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, “Moderate thundershower and lightning with a few spells of intense rainfall likely to continue at a few places over these districts between 2 PM to 5 PM today.”

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.