Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 15 Odisha districts

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
55

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 15 districts of Odisha.

The Met office has sounded alert for Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lighting with light rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph & lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi, districts between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM,” the Met office said in the latest bulletin.

<>

Related Posts

Indian Navy successfully test-fires MRSAM missile

10 places record temperature above 40 °C; heatwave to…

Post-FANI: Know The Current Status Of Relief &…


</>

In another bulletin, the Met warned: “Moderate thunderstorm/lighting with light rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph & lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur districts between 5:45 PM and 8:45 PM.”

<>


</>

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.