Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 14 Odisha dists

Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 14 Odisha districts till 4 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Angul, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjma, Gajapati, and Puri districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at some places over these districts till 4 PM” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

