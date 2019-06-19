Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 13 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 13 districts of Odisha till 5.15 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati and Ganjam districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph, and with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over these districts till 5.15 PM today,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

