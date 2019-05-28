Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 11 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
29

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 11 districts of Odisha till 5:30 PM today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Angul, Baragarh, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and light rainfall with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM,” the latest IMD bulletin said.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
