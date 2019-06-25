Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 10 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 10 Odisha districts till 6 PM today.

Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning & moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Angul between 2 PM and 5 PM today, the IMD said.

The Met centre has also sounded light to moderate thunderstorm/lightning & moderate rainfall alert for of Gajapati and Koraput between 3 PM and 6 PM today.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.