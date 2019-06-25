Thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 10 Odisha dists

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and rainfall alert
Representational Image
82

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 10 Odisha districts till 6 PM today.

Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning & moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Angul between 2 PM and 5 PM today, the IMD said.

Related Posts

Krishnaswamy Natarajan appointed next DG of Indian Coast…

Odisha Assembly Speaker Announces Panel To Preside Over…

PNB fraud: Antigua to revoke Mehul Choksi’s passport

The Met centre has also sounded light to moderate thunderstorm/lightning & moderate rainfall alert for of Gajapati and Koraput between 3 PM and 6 PM today.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.