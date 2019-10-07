Thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 21 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and moderate rainfall alert for 21 Odisha districts till 6 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar , Ganjam, Gajapti, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Bolangir, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar , Ganjam, Gajapti, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda(Including Bhubneswar), Bolangir, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Cuttack(Including Cuttack City) and Mayurbhanj between
2:00 pm and 6:00pm,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

