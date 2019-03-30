Thunderstorm and lightning warning for three Odisha districts

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and lightning warning
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for three districts of Odisha till 10.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts.

“Latest satellite image indicates that thunderstorm with lightning and light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm,” the Met office said in a release.

The weatherman cautioned people in these districts to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

