Thunderstorm and lightning alert for these Odisha dists: IMD

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for 15 districts of the Odisha till 10.15 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at some places over the districts between 7:15 pm and 10:15 pm.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

