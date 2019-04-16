Thunderstorm and lightning alert for five Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Thunderstorm and lightning
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for five districts of Odisha till 7 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm, lightning and light rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 4 pm and 7 pm today,” the IMD regional office said in its latest bulletin.

“Gusty wind speed ranging from 30kmph to 40kmph and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places of these districts,” the bulletin added.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

