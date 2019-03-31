Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 8 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for eight districts of Odisha till 9.30 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert Kandhamal, Angul, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda and Rayagada districts.

“Latest satellite image indicates that thunderstorm with lightning, gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph and light rain likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm,” the Met office said in an evening release today.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.