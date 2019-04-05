Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 8 Odisha dists including Twin Cities

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for eight districts of Odisha including twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till 4.45 pm today.

The Met office has sounded alert for Ganjam, Puri, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar City, Cuttack (including Cuttack City)Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, kendrapara and kalahandi districts.

“Latest satellite and Doppler weather radar image indicate that thunderstorm with lightning and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 1.40 pm and 4.40 pm,” the Met office said in a release today.

People in these districts are cautioned to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.