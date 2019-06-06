Thunderstorm and lightning alert for 7 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued thunderstorm and lightning alert for seven Odisha districts till 6:00 PM today.

The alert has been sounded for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Angul, Kandhamal and Boudh districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.